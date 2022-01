Updated on: January 23, 2022 21:00 IST

Kurukshetra | PM Modi unveils Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's hologram statue at India Gate

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a hologram statue of Netaji at India Gate. He informed that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him