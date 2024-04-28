Congress 'prince' insults our Maharajas, but silent on atrocities by Nawabs: PM's Modi attack on Rahul Gandhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting India's Rajas and Maharajas while staying silent on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badshahs for the sake of appeasement politics.

In reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent remark on Rajas and Maharajas, PM Modi said 'shehzada' (prince) has accused them of usurping the lands and properties of people and the poor.

PM Modi attack on Rahul Gandhi

Addressing an election rally in Karnataka's Belagavi, PM Modi said, "The statements made by the Shehzada of Congress (referring to Rahul Gandhi) have been made very thoughtfully to appease their vote bank... But the Shehzada does not say a word about the atrocities committed by the Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans, and Badshahs... Congress does not remember the atrocities committed by Aurangzeb who destroyed thousands of our temples. Congress forms political alliances with parties who praise Aurangzeb. They do not talk about all those who destroyed our pilgrimage sites, looted them, killed our people, and killed cows."

Here's what Rahul Gandhi said on Maharajas

The Prime Minister was referring to a video clip of Rahul Gandhi that was circulated by several BJP leaders. In the video clip, the Congress leader can be heard saying, "During the rule of Rajas and Maharajas, they could do whatever they want, even grab someone's land. The Congress, along with the people of the country, achieved independence and brought democracy."

'Congress forging alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb'

Highlighting the contribution of the erstwhile Mysuru royal family, for which they are revered across the country even today, the Prime Minister remarked, "The Congress' statements about the shehzade were deliberate, geared towards vote bank politics and appeasement."

Observing that Gandhi fails to recall the oppressions of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, Modi remarked, "he (Aurangzeb) impured a number of our temples and destroyed them. Congress is happily making alliances with parties that praise Aurangzeb...they don't remember people who destroyed our religious places, indulged in killing, killing of cows. They don't remember the Nawab, who played a role in the partition of India."

He further recalled the contributions of the Raja of Banaras in setting up Banaras Hindu University, and Maharani Ahilyabai Holkar in the reconstruction of temples.

"It was the Maharaja of Baroda who had identified the talent of Ambedkar...the Congress's shehzade doesn't remember the contributions of Rajas and Maharajas. For vote bank they show the guts of speaking against Rajas and Maharajas, but don't have strength to speak against Nawabs, sultans and Badshahs," he said adding that Congress' appeasement mindset has come out in the open before the country, and the same reflects in their manifesto.

Veteran BJP leader B S Yediyurappa, party's candidate from Belgaum (Belagavi) and former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar and Chikkodi candidate Annasaheb Shankar Jolle, were among those present.

