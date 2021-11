Updated on: November 05, 2021 19:54 IST

Kurukshetra: Modi or Rahul - who is the real Shiva devotee?

PM Modi visited Kedarnath Temple today where he unveiled the statue of Adi Shankaracharya and also inaugurated several projects. However, Congress called his tour purely political. Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat too made some remarks regarding the PM's visit to Kedarnath. His statement seems to suggest that Congress leaders are even bigger devotees of Lord Shiva. Watch Kurukshetra with Pankaj Bhargava.