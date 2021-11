Updated on: November 22, 2021 21:27 IST

Haqikat Kya Hai: Why is Owaisi targeting Aslam Choudhary?

Owaisi is all set for the upcoming UP polls. However, now he has even started targeting Muslim leaders like Aslam Choudhary. Ahead of the UP Polls, why the latest contest seems to be going towards a Muslim vs Muslim fight? The same was investigated by India TV's senior editor Pawan Nara. Watch this report.