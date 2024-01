Updated on: January 27, 2024 0:03 IST

Haqiqat Kya Hai: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath as Bihar CM on Sunday

There is no strategist like Narendra Modi in India at this time. After the consecration of Ram Lalla on 22nd, within 4 days, Narendra Modi has changed the entire political picture. Rahul Gandhi kept watching and Nitish Kumar is changing sides and coming towards Narendra Modi.