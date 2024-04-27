Congress likely to decide candidates for Amethi, Raebareli seats today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

The Congress party is likely to decide on Saturday the party candidates for the hotly contested Uttar Pradesh's Amethi and Raebareli. According to party sources, the top Congress leadership will deliberate and finalize the names of party candidates for the two seats in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

"The Congress’ central election committee (CEC) chaired by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge will meet on Saturday evening to discuss the remaining seats for Lok Sabha polls," party sources said. Meanwhile, the Congress has so far announced candidates for 317 Lok Sabha seats.

Speculations over Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filing their nominations from Amethi and Raebareli Lok Sabha seats respectively are also circulating, sources said. Before filing their nominations, the sources added, the two Congress leaders may also visit Ayodhya and seek Ram Lalla's blessings at the grand Ram Mandir.

While Rahul Gandhi is already contesting Lok Sabha elections from Kerala's Wayanad seat, he may file nominations from another seat, notably Amethi. Significantly, if he proceeds, it would be his third contest from this seat. Rahul will also face Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Smriti Irani for the third time.

For Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, if she proceeds to file a nomination from Raebareli, it would be her first-ever Lok Sabha election.

It is pertinent to note that both Amethi and Raebareli have remained Congress strongholds until recently when Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi in Lok Sabha elections 2019.

Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi by a margin of 55,120 votes in 2019. However, in 2014, the Congress leader claimed victory on this seat against Smriti Irani by a margin of 1,07,903 votes.

Talking about the upcoming election in Raebareli, political analysts believe that it is also going to be an equally challenging contest for any Congress candidate in Raebareli.

Meanwhile, polling in Amethi and Raebareli will take place in the fifth phase on May 20. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats.