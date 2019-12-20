Friday, December 20, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Watch Salman Khan’s mass entertainer Dabangg 3 movie review

Entertainment Videos

Watch Salman Khan’s mass entertainer Dabangg 3 movie review

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 19:50 IST ]

Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar starrer Dabangg 3 has hit the theaters. The film is loaded with action, comedy and Chulbul Panday’s hilarious one-liners. Check out the movie review here.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi: Protest continues outside Jama Masjid against Citizenship Amendment Act Next VideoSonia Gandhi on CAA protest  