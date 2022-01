Updated on: January 01, 2022 20:01 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Will Munna Bhaiya return in Mirzapur 3? Divyendu reveals

Actor Divyenndu talks about playing Munna Bhaiya in web series Mirzapur. He also tells whether we will get to see him in the third season or not in India TV's special show U Me Aur OTT.