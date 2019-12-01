Sunday, December 01, 2019
     
  5. Salman Khan shakes a leg at the launch of Dabangg 3's song 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan shakes a leg at the launch of Dabangg 3's song 'Munna Badnam'

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 01, 2019 18:35 IST ]
On Saturday evening, Salman Khan launched the song 'Munna Badnam' from his upcoming movie Dabangg 3 at a blockbuster event.
