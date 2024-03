Updated on: March 03, 2024 23:09 IST

SRK, Salman, Aamir Khan groove to 'Naatu Naatu' song at Anant-Radhika pre-wedding gala

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan danced together at the pre-wedding celebration of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. The trio grooved to the beats of 'Naatu Naatu', each adding their unique flair to the dance. Watch to know more!