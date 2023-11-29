Alia Bhatt's deepfake video surfaces after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol
'Animal' Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Shower Praises| Entertainment Wrap
Coolers installed at Jodhpur zoo to provide relief to animals
Recommended Video
Alia Bhatt's deepfake video surfaces after Rashmika Mandanna and Kajol
'Animal' Trailer Released, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Shower Praises| Entertainment Wrap
Coolers installed at Jodhpur zoo to provide relief to animals
Top News
Modi cabinet extends 'PMGKAY scheme' for another 5 years from January 2024 | DETAIL
BCCI extends Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach along with support staff
Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets rescued workers, hands over Rs 1 lakh relief cheques to them | WATCH
Centre's crackdown against digital frauds: 70 lakh mobile numbers to be suspended | Deets inside
Latest News
One last bite! Bengaluru's iconic New Krishna Bhavan to serve its final meal on Dec 6
UP Assembly Winter Session: Yogi government presents supplementary budget of Rs 26,760 crore | Detai
SHOCKING! Rubina Dilaik opens up about car accident during her first trimester
Google introduces .meme domains for early registration - What it is and how to register?
Telangana Election 2023: 'Congress adopt all tricks to betray people,' Says PM Modi during rally
Telangana Election 2023: Telangana elections, who will win the battle?
OMG: Watch the latest OMG episode on assembly election 2023
Telangana Election 2023: Will BJP form government in Telangana?
Watch Yoga With Swami Ramdev
Modi cabinet extends 'PMGKAY scheme' for another 5 years from January 2024 | DETAIL
Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets rescued workers, hands over Rs 1 lakh relief cheques to them | WATCH
Cyclone 'Michaung' likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 48 hours, alerts IMD
Uttarkashi tunnel: Families of rescued workers burst into joy, thank govt for successful operation
If BJP had its way, it would remove word 'Punjab' from national anthem: CM Bhagwant Mann
You are close to my heart, use your power to bring change: Sonia's message to Telangana people
Mizoram Assembly elections: 4,000 personnel to be involved in counting as state gears up for result
Telangana elections: Did not violate Model Code of Conduct, says Karnataka govt on advertisement row
Rahul Gandhi hits back at KCR, says school, varsity Telangana CM studied in were built by Congress
PM Modi targets KCR, says Telangana CM promised schemes but gave only scams
India votes in favour of UN resolution expressing concern of Israeli occupation of Syrian Golan
US Osprey military aircraft with eight crew members crashes near Japan's Yakushima island: Report
US: Former President Jimmy Carter makes rare appearance at wife Rosalynn's memorial | WATCH
India at UN welcomes release of hostages, calls for unconditional return of remaining captives
US to launch H-1B visa renewal programme in December: Will Indians benefit from it?
SHOCKING! Rubina Dilaik opens up about car accident during her first trimester
Ahead of Animal release, Censor Board DEMANDS 5 cuts in Ranbir Kapoor's film | Details here
Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram's pre-wedding functions' pictures are out | See Photos
"Khokhli hai tu..." Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande's big fight over nominations
Suhana Khan heaps praises on Alia Bhatt for reusing her wedding saree at National Awards
BCCI extends Rahul Dravid's tenure as India's head coach along with support staff
Team India to tour Sri Lanka for white-ball series after T20 World Cup 2024
IND vs AUS: Glenn Maxwell goes past Nicholas Pooran during his match-winning knock in 3rd T20I
Why Ishan Kishan's stumping attempt was called a no-ball in IND vs AUS 3rd T20I?
BCCI offers head coach contract extension to Rahul Dravid: Report
Google introduces .meme domains for early registration - What it is and how to register?
Apple Music Replay 2023 drops early: Here's how to get your playlist stats
Redmi to launch K70 series on November 29: What to expect?
Centre's crackdown against digital frauds: 70 lakh mobile numbers to be suspended | Deets inside
WhatsApp responds to user complaints, allows hiding of Meta AI shortcut | Deets inside
Uttarakashi tunnel collapse: What went wrong with 41 workers who got trapped inside Sikyara tunnel?
What is 'Rythu Bandhu scheme' and why did EC stop Telangana govt's project? EXPLAINED
EXPLAINED | What is IPL Trade Window? What are the rules? All you need to know
Explained | Why does Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu want Indian security personnel out?
Explained | What is China's stance on Israel-Palestine conflict and what does it want?
Horoscope Today, November 29: Financial opportunities for Virgo; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, November 28: Great progress in work for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, November 27: Auspicious day for Aries; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, November 25: Excellent married life for Gemini; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, November 24: Virgos to feel energetic; know about other zodiac signs
Here's how methi paratha can aid in your weight loss journey
Pneumonia Outbreak: 6 Indian states on ALERT as china sees massive surge in respiratory infections
What Is Painsomnia? Know its symptoms, causes, and treatment
Heels to Heal: 7 Easy home remedies to soothe sore feet
7 surprising reasons why your blood sugar spikes in winter
Wedding Season with Henna: Tips to revitalize and nourish your hair for the D-day
Long Weekends 2024: Full list of long weekends in 2024
Superfood Bathua: Know THESE 7 benefits of goosefoot
5 essential tips for oily skin care during winters
Say Cheese! World’s largest grilled cheese sandwich is here and it weighs...