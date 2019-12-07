Saturday, December 07, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Entertainment Video
  5. Rani Mukerji reveals interesting facts about Mardaani 2

Entertainment Videos

Rani Mukerji reveals interesting facts about Mardaani 2

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 07, 2019 20:23 IST ]

Directed by Gopi Puthran, Mardaani 2 is based in Kota, Rajasthan, a town where students from all over the country come to take coaching for engineering and medical entrance exams. Rani Mukerji will be seen hunting a serial killer who rapes and kills

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHindustan Hamara | December 7, 2019 Next VideoAbki Bar Kiski Sarkaar: watch What voters in Jharkhand's dhanbad want  