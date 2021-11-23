Tuesday, November 23, 2021
     
  26 bills listed for Winter Session of Parliament, including those on cryptocurrency and to repeal three farm laws.
Updated on: November 23, 2021 21:20 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Jayant Chaudhary meets Akhilesh Yadav, SP and RLD ally ahead of UP polls

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and Rastriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chowdhury on Tuesday met here to discuss seat-sharing for the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.
