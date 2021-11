Published on: November 07, 2021 21:52 IST

Abki Baar Kiski Sarkar: Akhilesh attacks BJP over gas prices ahead of UP polls

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh elections in 2022, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the BJP government and said that the Prime Minister's 'Ujjwala Yojana' has become 'bujwalla' (a damp squib)yojana.