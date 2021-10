Updated on: October 12, 2021 10:36 IST

Seventh day of Navratri, fear will go away by worshiping Goddess Kalratri

Maa Kalratri, the seventh power of Goddess Durga, will be worshiped on the Saptami date of Navratri. The person who worships Maa Kalratri does not have any kind of fear. If any of your enemy is lying behind you or the happiness and peace of your house is lost somewhere, then today you must worship Maa Kalratri.