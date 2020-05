Horoscope 10 May: Taurus people will get good news, know the condition of other zodiac signs

The Udaya date of Jyeshtha Krishna Paksha is Tritiya and Sunday. Tritiya Tithi will be till 08:04 in the morning. Thereafter, Chaturthi Tithi will take place. Following this, Sankashti will be fasting on Ganesh Chaturthi.