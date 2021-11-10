Wednesday, November 10, 2021
     
  Dala Chhath today, know today's auspicious time

Updated on: November 10, 2021 10:06 IST

Dala Chhath today, know today's auspicious time

Today is the day of Udaya Tithi of Kartik Shukla Paksha, Shashthi and Wednesday. Shashti Tithi will remain till 8.25 am today. Today is the third and important day of Surya Shashti fast.
