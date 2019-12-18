Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
  5. Exclusive: Delhi court gives more time to Nirbhaya killers, 'losing hope,' say parents

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Exclusive: Delhi court gives more time to Nirbhaya killers, 'losing hope,' say parents

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 23:59 IST ]

Nirbhaya's mother broke down outside the Patiala House court on Wednesday after the court adjourned till January 7 the hearing on the issuance of death warrants against the four convicts in the Delhi gangrape-and-murder case. She said she was "upset" over the court's decision. "The convicts have been given one more chance. Why are their rights being considered? What about our rights," she asked. Watch this special report in Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

 

