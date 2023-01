Updated on: January 03, 2023 23:09 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why is the Delhi Police avoiding questions on the Kanjhawala Case?

Not indulging much in details, the Delhi Police on Tuesday confirmed that the unfortunate death of Anjali Singh was due to an accident. The 20-year-old woman was dragged after her two-wheeler was hit by a car in outer Delhi, police said on Tuesday