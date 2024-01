Updated on: January 25, 2024 14:51 IST

Republic Day 2024: Delhi Police on high alert ahead of Republic Day celebrations

Ahead of the 75th Republic Day celebration, Delhi Police has been put on high alert in Delhi to ensure the safety and security of citizens. Visuals from the Safdarjung Road showed Heightened security measures being implemented as a precautionary step to prevent any untoward incidents.