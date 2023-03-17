Saturday, March 18, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Aaj Ki Baat Video
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: On Congress's "Mic Muted" Charge, BJP's "Technical Fault" Clarification

AAJ KI BAAT Videos

Updated on: March 17, 2023 23:36 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: On Congress's "Mic Muted" Charge, BJP's "Technical Fault" Clarification

Due to the tussle between the government and the opposition, no work was done in the Parliament for the fifth consecutive day today. The whole week was full of uproar.
news aaj ki baat

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News