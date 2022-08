Updated on: August 02, 2022 10:25 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Live video of Coast Guards encounter with Pak drug smugglers on high seas near Gujarat

Why did Amit Shah say that terror, anti-national activities are being funded through narcotics? Why did Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi allege that most of the drugs are being seized from Gujarat’s Mundra port? Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.