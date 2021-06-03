Friday, June 04, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat | IndiaTV Investigation: Covid vaccines being wasted in Rajasthan on a large scale

Amid complaints by several states regarding shortage of Covid vaccines, shocking wastage of doses has come to light in Rajasthan. An India TV investigation found that vaccine vials were dumped in garbage bins in at two health centres in Pali district.
