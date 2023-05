Updated on: May 11, 2023 23:47 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Imran Khan gets big relief from Supreme Court of Pakistan

Arrested two days ago, former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan got free a little while ago. The Supreme Court of Pakistan termed the arrest of Imran Khan as illegal. Said illegal and ordered to release them immediately. Imran Khan directly walked out of the Supreme Court after being released.