Wednesday, May 24, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Action has started on the supporters of Imran Khan in Pakistan

News Videos

Updated on: May 24, 2023 18:30 IST

Action has started on the supporters of Imran Khan in Pakistan

Difficulties of former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan is increasing. Imran Khan's supporters are now on the target of the Shehbaz Sharif's government.
Imran Khan Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif Asim Munir

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News