Updated on: October 27, 2021 22:44 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: How true are Nawab Malik's claims on Sameer Wankhede?

Nawab Malik presented the 15-year-old nikahnama of Sameer Wankhede today. He alleged that people of two different religions cannot possess a nikahnama. The Maharashtra minister even claimed that after Wankhede's marriage, he became a Hindu and had his caste certificate made. Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.