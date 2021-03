Aaj Ki Baat: How huge crowds flouted Covid rules in Mathura, Prayagraj, Ujjain, Shahjahanpur during Holi?

How huge crowds flouted Covid rules in Mathura, Prayagraj, Ujjain, Shahjahanpur during Holi. Deserted roads in Mumbai, Bhopal, Nagpur on Holi due to Covid pandemic. Is CM Uddhav Thackeray apprehensive over reports of Pawar-Amit Shah meeting.. Watch this and more on Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.