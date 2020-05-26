Tuesday, May 26, 2020
     
Samsung gets approval from South Korea to use ECG feature on Galaxy Watch Active 2

South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety has granted approval to Samsung to use the Electrocardiogram (ECG) feature for measuring heart rhythms on the Galaxy Watch Active 2.

