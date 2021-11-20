Saturday, November 20, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Technology Video
  5. Exclusive: Delhi Police busts new WhatsApp scam, Know details here

Technology Videos

Updated on: November 20, 2021 17:40 IST

Exclusive: Delhi Police busts new WhatsApp scam, Know details here

Delhi Police has busted a new WhatsApp scam that can hack your WhatsApp account. India TV correspondent Abhay Parashar spoke to Delhi Police's DCP Deepak Yadav on the same.
WhatsApp WhatsApp Scam Delhi Police WhatsApp News Exclusive

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News