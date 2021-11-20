WhatsApp may soon let users hide last seen from specific contacts
WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger
WhatsApp 'View Once' feature is finally available: Here's how it works
Recommended Video
WhatsApp may soon let users hide last seen from specific contacts
WhatsApp may soon get quick message reactions like Messenger
WhatsApp 'View Once' feature is finally available: Here's how it works
WhatsApp to let users join group calls after they start
Top News
Narendra Giri death: Anand Giri, 2 others charged with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide
'CAA should be withdrawn too,' demands Maulana Arshad Madani after farm laws repealed
Navjot Singh Sidhu at Kartarpur Corridor: 'We should open borders for trade'
What’s black in farm laws except for its ink, asks V K Singh
Will think about participation in IPL 2022, there's lot of time: MS Dhoni
Aryan Khan bail order out: No evidence of conspiracy, says HC | KEY POINTS
Latest News
Opinion | How Modi, by repealing farm laws, has taken wind out of the sails of opposition parties
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma and Co. aim to clean sweep New Zealand in Kolkata
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan starrer to have theatrical release on THIS date
BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets, claim series with 2-0 lead
Superfast 200: Watch the latest news from India and around the world | November 20, 2021
When Aayush Sharma was 'scared' to shoot with Salman Khan in 'Antim: The Final Truth'
Today Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Saturday, November 20, 2021
How to get rid of stress
Antim The Final Truth: Aayush Sharma spills beans about the film in exclusive conversation with India TV
Bihar: Woman dies after taking second dose of Covid vaccine
COVID: Delhi logs 32 fresh cases, no deaths
Narendra Giri death: Anand Giri, 2 others charged with criminal conspiracy, abetment to suicide
Antilia bomb scare case: NIA court grants bail to bookie Naresh Gaur
'CAA should be withdrawn too,' demands Maulana Arshad Madani after farm laws repealed
Queen Elizabeth's purple hands in viral pics spark concerns. Here is what doctors say
Zydus Cadila gets FDA's approval to market generic cancer drug in US
China chides Joe Biden for considering diplomatic boycott of 'Beijing Olympics'
UK raises Islamist terrorism threat to 'severe' following twin attacks in past month
Canada to allow entry of travellers fully vaccinated with Sinopharm, Sinovac and Covaxin
Will think about participation in IPL 2022, there's lot of time: MS Dhoni
IND vs NZ 3rd T20I Preview: Rohit Sharma and Co. aim to clean sweep New Zealand in Kolkata
BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I: Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 8 wickets, claim series with 2-0 lead
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 4 runs to qualify for final
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Couldn't have asked for better debut, says Harshal Patel
Aryan Khan bail order out: No evidence of conspiracy, says HC | KEY POINTS
Jug Jugg Jeeyo: Kiara Advani-Varun Dhawan starrer to have theatrical release on THIS date
Inside Anushka Ranjan & Aditya Seal's pre-wedding festivities: Alia Bhatt, Vaani, Krystle attend
Patralekhaa's sister Parnalekha welcomes brother-in-law Rajkummar Rao to family with joyous post
Bigg Boss 15: Shamita Shetty all set to return to Salman Khan's hosted show?
Jyotiraditya Scindia urges States, UTs to reduce VAT on jet fuel to increase air traffic
Reliance reboots Aramco deal, to re-evaluate Saudi firm picking stake in O2C business
Flipkart forays into healthcare sector with Flipkart Health+
Centre to change tax laws in Budget to tax cryptocurrency gains
Women Entrepreneurship Day 2021: History, importance and why it is celebrated?
Krafton bans 25 lakh accounts on Battlegrounds Mobile India, issues warning to players
Twitter Blue subscription will allow users to undo tweets, read ad-free news
Microsoft announces Windows 11 SE, Surface Laptop SE
Best gaming laptops to buy in 2021
Lava AGNI 5G smartphone launched in India: Price, specifications
Five underrated crime dramas that are worth binge watching (IN PICS)
Amid rumours of Akasa Singh's wild card entry in Bigg Boss 15, singer snapped at airport
Madhurima Tuli crowns Snehal Thamke, Smita Prabhu as Mrs India-Pride of Nation 2021 | PICS
Tripathis to Buraris, 5 intrusive families with the darkest secrets across OTT platforms
Neetu Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor & others attend Neelam Kothari’s father's prayer meet | PICS
Debunking common myths about Fatty Liver
Covid aerosol can remain in public washrooms much longer than open spaces
Covid positive test linked to fatigue, mental illness: Study
Precautions and suggestions by health experts to counter indoor air pollution
Psychological impact of excessive gaming and ways to manage internet dependency
The Rashmika Meal: Fans are doing 'happy dance' as McDonald introduces meal dedicated to actress
Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield edited out from Tom Holland's video?
'Vir Das Insults India' trends after comedian's video on 'Two Indias' lands in controversy
ITI Berhampur, Odisha joins hands with Maharashtra ITIs for skill development
Virat Kohli’s restaurant chain faces backlash for not allowing 'gay' people. Here's what happened
Dev Deepawali 2021: Date, time, significance, puja vidhi, mantra and all that you need to know
Happy Gurpurab 2021: Date, Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Greetings
Lunar Eclipse 2021 and Pregnancy: Is Chandra Grahan harmful for pregnant women? Know dos and don'ts
Happy Gurupurab 2021: 10 inspirational teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji that hold significance today!
Get ready for longest partial lunar eclipse of century; everything you need to know