Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira dreams about her death

Naira is in shock after she witnesses a near-death incident. Traumatized by it, she dreams about her death and sees husband Kartik and son Kairav bidding her goodbye.

 

