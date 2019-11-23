Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  Video: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again

Video: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 8:47 IST ]

Mumbai: Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again, oath was administered by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan

