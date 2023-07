Updated on: July 04, 2023 17:47 IST

NCP Crisis Update: MP Amol Kolhe is going to meet Sharad Pawar today. Ajit Pawar | Maharashtra Amidst the tussle between Ajit Pawar and Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra, big news is coming that NCP MP Amol Kolhe may resign.