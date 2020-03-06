Saturday, March 07, 2020
     
JD(U) puts up 'mocking' poster of RJD chief Lalu Yadav in Patna

Continuing the poster war between with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Janata Dal (United) put up a 'mocking' poster of RJD chief Lalu Yadav at Income Tax Chauraha in Patna.

