Updated on: January 29, 2024 22:56 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What was revealed during interrogation of Lalu Yadav today?

Lalu Yadav was interrogated by ED officers in Patna for about eight hours today in the Land for Job Scam case... Lalu was called at 11 in the morning... and Lalu reached the ED office exactly on time.. His eldest daughter Misa Bharti was also with him.