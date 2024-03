Updated on: March 25, 2024 22:59 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Lalu Yadav celebrated Holi with daughter Misa Bharti and family in Delhi

Lalu Yadav usually celebrates the festival in Patna only. This time Lalu Yadav celebrated Holi in Delhi instead of Patna. Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi reached the house of their elder daughter Misa Bharti on the occasion of Holi.