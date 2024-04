Updated on: April 11, 2024 22:34 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Lalu Yadav's daughter threatens to put the PM in jail

Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti has said that if Indi Alliance government is formed in the country...then all the BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go to jail...no one will be spared...today Narendra Modi Rallies were held...all the leaders including Amit Shah...Rajnat