Updated on: June 07, 2023 19:56 IST

Wrestlers Protest: Probe to conclude by June 15; WFI chief poll by June 30, says Sports Minister

Wrestlers' protest: Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said that he aussured protesting wrestlers that the probe against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh will be concluded by June 15 and a fresh election of the Wrestler Federation of India will take place by June 30.