Updated on: June 26, 2023 21:59 IST

Bullet 100: Watch 100 big news of 26 June, 2023

Underlining the menace of terrorism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Jammu on Monday said that there should be concrete action against the UN-listed terrorist organisations, which include Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen.