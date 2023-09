Updated on: September 12, 2023 23:35 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: What happened today on the India-China border?

Today 90 road, tunnels and airfield projects were inaugurated near the Indo-China border in Ladakh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. Today India showed how much our infrastructure is being strengthened in the border areas to respond to China's actions.