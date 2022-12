Updated on: December 26, 2022 22:43 IST

Tunisha's mom accuses Sheezan of 'cheating'; funeral to be held on Dec 27

After the actress' co-star and alleged accused Sheezan Mohammed Khan was on Sunday produced by Waliv police at the Vasai court, Tunisha's uncle Pawan Sharma has been summoned by Police to record his statement. So far, police have recorded statements of 14 people in actress' suicide.