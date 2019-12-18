Wednesday, December 18, 2019
     
  5. Those fearing defeat in the upcoming elections are inciting riots, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Those fearing defeat in the upcoming elections are inciting riots, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 18, 2019 14:13 IST ]

An attempt is being made to drag AAP's name in the recent incidents. Those fearing defeat in the upcoming elections are inciting riots, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

