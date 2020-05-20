West Bengal, Odisha face wrath of cyclone Amphan
Cyclone Amphan: 'Odisha will not face damaging impact for more than 2-3 hours', says IMD DG
Amphan may make landfall in another 3 hours: Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner
Cyclone Amphan: CM Mamata monitors situation from emergency operation centre
Cyclone Amphan claims 2 lives in West Bengal | LIVE updates
ATTENTION: Bihar Board 10th/Matric Result NOT to be released today. Check details
Domestic flight operations to resume in 'calibrated manner' from May 25, minister says
Video: Cyclone Amphan upturns heavy container trucks in West Bengal
Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans killed in Srinagar terrorist attack
UPSC to decide date for civil services prelims on June 5
Opinion | Railway's decision to run 400 trains daily for migrants is a welcome step
Shooting for TV serials not resuming. IMPPA issues statement against such rumours
Anupam Kher shares video reciting poem on plight of migrant workers:Let’s come together to save them
If World T20 is cancelled or postponed, October-November window could belong to IPL: Gaekwad
More than 5 Lakh people have been evacuated in WB and 1,58,640 people in Odisha, says NDRF chief
The landfall process of Cyclone Amphan commenced since 2:30 PM, will continue for about 4 hours
Not the time to do politics over bus, need to work together to help migrants right now, says Priyanka Gandhi
Cyclone Amphan: Trees uprooted in Paradip as wind speed touches 102 km/ph
Coronavirus LIVE: Top Headlines This Hour
Delhi govt launches exercise to define its own COVID-19 Red zone
Noida-Delhi border to remain sealed; Gautam Budh Nagar issues new lockdown guidelines
Noida: 9-month-old baby among 4 new COVID-19 cases; Section-144 imposed till May 31
Cyclone Amphan: West Bengal reports two deaths; 5,227 houses damaged
L&T Infotech shares surge nearly 7 pc after Q4 results
Market Wrap: Sensex surges 622 pts; HDFC, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance among top gainers
Bike taxi booking app Rapido resumes operations in 39 cities
Ola to layoff 1,400 employees as COVID-19 pandemic hits revenues
India tablet shipments decline 24 pc in Q1, stares at 10 pc drop in June quarter
Fan asks Hrithik if Bengaluru ‘earthquake’ was him calling aliens by mistake. His reply is EPIC
Hazel Keech copies husband Yuvraj Singh's hairdo and we can't stop laughing
Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan takes online belly dance classes amid lockdown. Check photo
Naagin star Arjun Bijlani shares video on 7th anniversary; Mouni Roy, Hina and others pour in wishes
If World T20 is cancelled or postponed, October-November window could belong to IPL: Gaekwad
Use of artificial substance could be considered an alternative to saliva ban: Pat Cummins
If IPL is scheduled in Oct-Nov, New Zealand will need to balance domestic season: Ish Sodhi
Steve Waugh hits back at Shane Warne for 'most selfish cricketer' comment
Pakistan to send combined 25-man squad for 'bio secure' England tour in July, confirms PCB CEO
TikTok gets 1-star rating on Google Play Store: Here's why
Zomato, Swiggy starts delivering liquor in Jharkhand: See details
Airtel introduces Rs. 251 prepaid data pack: Validity, benefits and more
Reliance Jio, Vodafone Idea have discontinued these prepaid recharge plans
iPhone SE 2020 now up for grabs in India: Price, offers and more
From sleepy mode to good vibes moments: Check out what B-town celebs are up to amid lockdown
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Horoscope Today, (Bhavishyavani) May 20: Astrological predictions for Taurus, Leo, Cancer & others
Vastu Tips: Always drive your car forward first when leaving from home, know why
Why people should stop googling medical symptoms
Aerobics at any age a super treat for your brain
Vastu Tips: Keeping a picture of Phoenix bird at home brings success and fame. Know why