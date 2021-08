Updated on: August 11, 2021 16:20 IST

Special News | Pains me that Lok Sabha did not run smoothly, says Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday expressed pain that the House did not run smoothly during the Monsoon session. Addressing the media after the House was adjourned sine die (for an indefinite period), he said members holding placards, raising slogans in the Well of Lok Sabha was not in accordance with its traditions.