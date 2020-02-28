Friday, February 28, 2020
     
  5. Sensex crashes by over 1,100 points as virus fears threaten global growth

Sensex crashes by over 1,100 points as virus fears threaten global growth

Equity indices crumbled during early hours on Friday as global share prices headed for the worst week since the world financial crisis and investors readied for the coronavirus to become a pandemic.

