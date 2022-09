Updated on: September 26, 2022 10:52 IST

Rajasthan Political Crisis। New CM Selection। Ashok Gehlot। Sachin Pilot। Congress। India TV LIVE

Rajasthan Political Crisis । New CM Selection। Ashok Gehlot। Sachin Pilot। Congress। Congress President Election : The Congress in Rajasthan plunged into a crisis Sunday as several MLAs loyal to Ashok Gehlot submitted resignation letters over a possible move to appoint Sachin Pilot as the next CM, their rebellion erupting just ahead of a Congress Legislature Party meeting. The loyalists headed to Speaker CP Joshi’s home after a long meeting in the evening at minister Shanti Dhariwal's residence, saying they were resigning as MLAs. All this while, at the chief minister’s home, Gehlot and Congress observers Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken waited for all legislators to arrive for the CLP meeting. Pilot and his supporters came but the meeting was a washout. Gehlot loyalists claimed that over 90 MLAs went to Joshi’s home, but the number could not be verified independently. Congress has 108 MLAs in the House of 200.#rajasthanpolice #rajasthan #ashokgehlot #newcm #sachinpilot #indiatv