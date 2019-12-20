Friday, December 20, 2019
     
  5. Police conducts drone survey, flag march in Northeast Delhi

Police conducts drone survey, flag march in Northeast Delhi

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 20, 2019 12:51 IST ]
Prohibitory orders were imposed in 12 police station areas of Northeast Delhi on Friday as police carried out a flag march in the district which witnessed violence during protests against the amended citizenship law three days ago, officials said.
