Updated on: September 30, 2022 9:44 IST

Pakistan Political Crisis LIVE: ऐसा कौन सा देश बचा, जिसको पाकिस्तान ने ठगा नहीं? Shehbaz Sharif LIVE

International News LIVE: अमेरिका या चीन, पाकिस्तान के सामने खुलकर दो विकल्प रख दिए गए हैं. पाकिस्तान में इमरान खान एंटी अमेरिका एजेंडा चलाते और चीन को सच्चा दोस्त बताते. जब बाढ़ आई तो पाकिस्तानी पीएम शहबाज़ शरीफ डॉलर मांगने अमेरिका गए मगर आए खाली हाथ. जब चीन का दरवाजा खटखटाया तो वहां से भी बैरंग लौटा दिया गया. पाकिस्तान को अब सीधे सीधे अमेरिका और चीन में से किसी एक चुनना है.Two options have been kept openly before Pakistan America or China? In Pakistan, Imran Khan runs the Anti-America agenda and calls China a true friend. When the flood came, Pakistani PM Shahbaz Sharif went to America asking for dollars but came empty handed. When he knocked on the door of China, He returned from there too. Pakistan now has to choose directly between America and China.#shahbazsharif #imrankhan #indiatv #pakistancrisis #qamarjavedbajwa