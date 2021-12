Updated on: December 03, 2021 19:36 IST

Omicron threat: Will there be a third Covid wave in India?

With Covid Omicron variant being detected in India, fears of a third wave of infection have increased manifold. There's no conclusive report to claim that Omicron can be more devastating than the Delta variant. Watch experts discuss in detail about the new Covid variant on the show Muqabla.