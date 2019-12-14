Saturday, December 14, 2019
     
  5. Noida: Woman kills daughter, self hours after husband jumped in front of train

Noida: Woman kills daughter, self hours after husband jumped in front of train

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 14, 2019 10:21 IST ]

A woman in Noida committed suicide after killing her 5-year-old daughter at her residence in Noida Sector 128 on Friday evening. Hours before her suicide, the woman's husband had died by jumping in front of the Delhi metro train at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium metro station.

 

