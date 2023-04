Updated on: April 28, 2023 0:04 IST

Muqabla: CM Yogi's agenda is set; now there will be no gun in the hands of the mafia.

Wherever Yogi is going, he is only talking about law and order. The strategy is clear. Baba feels that this issue is his biggest USP even today, and the Samajwadi Party and BSP can be brought on the back foot. Today Yogi once again reminded people of pistols, extortion, and threats.